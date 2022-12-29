Prosecute Killer Of Raheem Or Face Chaos, Falz Warns Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular rapper and activist, Folarin Falana aka Falz have enjoined the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigerian Police Force to make sure that justice is served in the murder of Bolanle Raheem.

African Examiner recalls that Raheem, a lawyer and lead consultant of Croston Homes, was killed by a police officer on Sunday morning.

The incident has since sparked widespread condemnation and criticism.

Joining the fray, in a Twitter post, Falz warned of a potential crisis in Lagos if the police officer accused of killing Raheem is not “punished”.

“@jidesanwoolu @PoliceNG when we refused to leave the streets in October 2020, we were referred to as recalcitrant #EndSars youth that just wanted to make trouble,” he wrote.

“TWO YEARS after a panel made recommendations regarding those cases, they still have not been implemented.

“Another man in police uniform took the life of a pregnant Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day. If this person isn’t punished and all details published for everyone to see, I’m afraid many will interpret that as an invitation to chaos. Humble advice.”