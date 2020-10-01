W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Protests Rock Lagos As Nigerians Celebrate 60th Independence

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State, Uncategorized Thursday, October 1st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria marks Independence Day, RevolutionNow protesters marched into the streets of Lagos, asking for an end to bad governance.

Over 200 protesters walked from Ojota to Maryland in Lagos, as they chant solidarity songs.

Some Citizens are protesting in the country because of their unhappiness with the happening of things in the country.

African Examiner recalls that the President Buhari government recently remove petroleum subsidy which led to the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was also increased and this have infuriated many.

