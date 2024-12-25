PSC Approves Appointment Of 6 State Commissioners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment and posting of six new Commissioners of Police.

It said the development was sequel to the recent promotions in the Nigeria Police Force released by the Commission last week.

In the new appointments, CP Shettima Jauro Mohammed was posted to Nasarawa state Command; Rabin Mohamned, now CP, Kaduna State Command and Adepoju Olugbenga Adewale posted to Rivers State Command.

Others are; Mohammed Baba Azare, now CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi new CP Ondo State Command and Joseph Eribo, former CP, Akwa Ibom State now moved to Ekiti State as the new CP Ekiti State command.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen Tuesday by the Head, press and public Relations of the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

He quoted the Chairman of the Commission DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) as urging the new appointees to see their appointments as call to national service.

“He implored them to be committed to Government’s drive to Stablize the nation and effectively ensure that our states are free of crime and criminality.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission will continue to monitor their progress report and will encourage them to succeed in their new endeavours.

“He charged them to reciprocate the Government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.