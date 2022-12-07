Qatar 2022: Morocco, Portugal, Others Advance Into Quarterfinals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Morocco beats Spain on penalties while Portugal cruised to a 6:1 victory over Switzerland in order to advance to the quarterfinals in Qatar.

The Football World Cup in Qatar is now 56 matches old, with only eight games left to be played. And, what an exciting final eight encounter promises to be!

The eight quarter finalists have secured their spots and they will battle it out in the 4 Quarter Finals games for the four semi- final spots, followed by 2 semi- final matches where two finalists shall emerge. Then, the 1 match for the third place, and then the mother of all encounters.

We bring to you the lowdown of all the teams in the quarter finals, match timings, when and where to watch the match on TV.

Friday December 9

Croatia vs Brazil – Kick-off 4pm

Netherlands vs Argentina – Kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 10

Morocco vs Portugal – Kick-off 4pm

England vs France – Kick-off 8pm

All matches to be shown live on Dstv Channel 203 and Gotv.