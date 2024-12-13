Reactions As Ajax Announce Crowdfunding For Tijjani Babangida Over Car Accident

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media on Friday reacted to the news of Ajax Amsterdam FC announcing a crowdfunding campaign to support Tijjani Babangida after the death of his son and brother in a car accident which happened in Nigeria.

The African Examiner writes that on May 9, Babangida, who played for Ajax for seven years, was involved in a car crash along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

The former footballer was with Ibrahim, his younger brother, his wife, son, and maid when the accident occurred.

Ibrahim died immediately and Fadil, the footballer’s one-year old son died a few days later while the wife lost an eye and had to undergo face reconstruction surgery, and the maid also fractured a leg.

Babangida has travelled to the Netherlands since the incident with his wife to get medical care in the country.

In a documentary issued on Thursday, Ajax revealed that Babangida’s “many good friends from football” had begun a crowdfunding campaign.

The fund is targeted at helping Babangida pass through the trauma of the accident.

“Six months ago, Tijani Babangida’s world collapsed. In a serious car accident, he lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son and his younger brother, while his wife was seriously injured,” the documentary caption read.

“‘Baba’ can count on the support of many good friends from football. They are helping him with everything and have started a crowdfunding campaign.”

The African Examiner writes that Babangida played for Ajax for seven years and he won an Eredivisie title in 1998 and two Dutch Cup trophies. He scored 20 goals in 77 appearances for the club.

This development from the Dutch club has sparked social media reactions from netizens on X. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@A_JOSH27 writes: “Ajax is telling the world that ‘you’re not just an ex player after your time at the club ends, you have a family for life’ with that video of Tijani Babangida. Younger players are seeing it. Brilliant from everyone involved.”

@Mrbhadoosky writes: “Remarkable show of unity and support from @VVVVenlo @RodaJCKerkrade and @AFCAjax in standing behind former Nigerian player Tijani Babangida. This act highlights the deep bonds football creates beyond the pitch. Thank you for setting such a beautiful example of solidarity!”

@CalvinEmeka writes: “Last Repost. Tijani Babangida’s former clubs in the Netherlands have come in strong for the man and his family in this difficult time. When he played for these clubs they paid his salaries. Ajax with a 14min feature for him on their digital platforms. Thank you, @AFCAjax.”

@iSlimfitwrites: “It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me watching this Tijani Babangida’s docu. He lost his brother and his son to an accident, his wife battling for survival and he almost lost his legs to the accident too. Nothing beats the gift of having good people in your corner especially when you are a so good at what you do too and people love you. Not many players can go back to their former clubs and get this much help in dire situations. I hope God restores everything he’s lost and brings joy to his family again.”



@joezif writes: “This is such a beautiful video. This is beyond football and Tijani Babangida was and still is really loved by his colleagues from way back. Also, fuck the Nigerian government because if our country was functional, he wouldn’t be in this situation.”



@SirLeoBDasilva writes: “Thank you so much Ajax, please watch and support Tijani Babangida One of my favorite ever super eagles players. One of my current midfielders Tijjani Reijnders is named after him by the way.”



@AfamDeluxo writes: “Tijani Babangida’s accident happened in Nigeria, yet the Netherlands has stepped up to provide him with the critical support he needs, simply because he once played for Ajax and holds their passport. Tomorrow, some clueless squirrel will come asking, “Soldier, if there’s a war b/w Nigeria & America, which side will you choose?” May thunderstorm strike both you, Nigeria and your foolish question. Kitikpa!.”



@Nobsdaslushhkid writes: “That Tijani Babangida video docu is a good example of how we treat our heroes back home in Nigeria and how developed nations are different, I could let keep the tears away watching people show kindness to another.”



@Mrbhadoosky writes: “This video melts my heart. Tijani Babangida is loved by all. feel glad seeing everyone showing him love while he’s still alive.”