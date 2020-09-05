Bbnaija: Nigerians Mock Dele Momodu For Campaigning For Kiddwaya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians have reacted to a recent statement by Media personality, Dele Momodu, enjoining viewers of the ongoing reality show Big Brother Naija, to vote for Kiddwaya who is one of the housemates and jettison “poverty mentality.”

It will be recall that Kiddwaya is a son of Benue billoniare, Terry Waya. However, many followers of the show are rooting for Laycon who a struggling upcoming musician is.

However, Momodu took to his social media account on Friday to tell viewers not to vote base on poverty.

His tweet read: “This show is not just about money, it is about ENTERTAINMENT and BRANDING opportunities for the housemates. Please, let’s stop promoting POVERTY mentality.

“Winning won’t make you the richest HOUSEMATE! Let’s play and enjoy the game by voting for the perfect gentleman who rocks, Kiddwaya!”

This post elicited reaction as many find it uncomfortable. African Examiner captures some of their reactions.

@Badmusib writes: “Now you want me to vote for Kiddwaya, who comes from a billionaire family, I should abandon Laycon who is a hustler like me? Nah! If you’re are asked to vote for knowledge, will you choose Kiddwaya? Laycon getting that money has more impact on him than Kiddwaya getting it.”

@Airfem234 writes: “Voting other housemates other than Kiddwaya is in no way promoting poverty mentally. I vote the housemate I connected to from day one and that’s Laycon.”

@Daram100 writes: “Oga Dele? I thought you always wanted to be Nigeria president now, but this your assessment of the housemates shows the real reason why you’ve not been able to attain that position…. ‘I’m sorry’ there is what they call people’s choice sir.”

@Bilkisuroden writes “I will vote for laycon with my last money, it’s my money I vote for who entertains me, stop all the perfect gentleman mentality, it won’t work. your candidate gives only romance and sex, and that’s not entertaining to most of us.”

@Dara_Debbie wrote: “Kiddwaya is not lacking and has never lacked, let’s give room to those who are struggling to make it in life, without a rich background and connection. Again let’s give this to raw talent. Laycon!”

@Pere_ernest writes: “You mean voting for other housemates is promoting poverty mentality. Despite the fact that you are wealthy sir, you can vote for your fav without throwing insult to others thank you for your understanding.”

@RyanB writes: “Nobody should come here and say that we hate Kiddwaya, He is actually loveable, his fans will vote for him but in doing so other housemates shouldn’t be downgraded to just “Poverty mentality”, there’s more from them, their amazing individuals, who deserve all the support their getting.”

@Otunbaodibbo writes: “Wrong narratives from you Sir. If you want to campaign for your billionaire friend campaign and stop saying poverty stuff about any housemate. Laycon and other housemates are naturally loved no amount of lobby will change people’s choice. Kiddwaya even said he didn’t come for the money but for fun.”

@Imfaoz writes: “Yes, it would be poverty mentality’ when people like you praise – sing the looters and downgrade the genuine hustlers who are still hoping for breakthrough. You deleted a tweet only to come up with another bad one. On this one, disappointment is an understatement.”

@Odesolachase “Yeah, the show is not about promoting poverty mentality but about promoting a flirtatious guy. Bros just say his father is your friend.”

