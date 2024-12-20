Reactions As Lawyer Addresses Fears Of Speed Darlington Spending Christmas In Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The legal representative of Speed Darlington, Stan Alieke, has talked about the singer’s continued detention by the police.

It is worth recalling that Darlington also known as Akpi was nabbed while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo state.

Deji Adeyanju, a human rights lawyer, also alleged that Nigerian singer Burna Boy, was responsible for the arrest of Darlington.

Alieke also disclosed that the police had refused to grant the singer access to bail.

He also called on the law enforcement agency police not to “trample on my client’s constitutional rights”.

There have been rumours that the singer might spend the Christmas and New Year season in detention.

Reacting to this development, some netizens took to their X account berating Buna Boy for his role in incarcerating a fellow rapper. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@4thsonXhail writes: “It’s very unfortunate how most Nigerians behave when it comes to celebrities. More importantly, I’m wondering why no other celebrity has spoken up against Burnaboy.”

Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ writes: “They’re in the comments making excuses and justifying it—until the tables turn and they become victims too.”

@AlambaJugu writes: “Nigerians have no problems with oppression so long as it’s not then suffering it.”

@wizzlawikina writes: “This is exactly the same way people were gassing Hamas when they attacked Israel first but when Israel retaliated everyone started to cry. Akpi started the dance now it’s Burna’s turn.”

@cuterizey writes: “E pain me sha, akpi wey for dey dishout premium entertainment, nobody is pushing his music nothing nothing, he is loosing shows and have to refund for the shows missed.”