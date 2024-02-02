Reactions As Man Marries Three Women Same Day In Benue

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news of a Nigerian man, Tersugh Aondona who got married to three women on Wednesday in Benue State has continued to spark reactions on social media.

The African examiner writes that the wedding invite which went viral on social media early Wednesday, showed the names of the wives as Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima.

The ceremony took place at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their Facebook accounts pondering on why Aondona took three wives at the same time.

Emmanuel Gav writes “I only love his courage, I don’t think of emulating him though.”

Prisca Ullam writes: “Congratulations to him and his three wives and please somebody should tell him, he should not forget his promise to God to be faithful to his three wives, wish you all the best.” “I just got in here and the town looks set to host the biggest weddings ever held in the state. Congrats to you and your wives bro. Very happy women.”

“Waalawa Mbaikyor writes: “God when? My brother, let there be peace in the house, amen.”

Ahen Teryange Ephraim writes: “When I saw the first picture as a poster inviting people for a marriage celebration yesterday, while my eyes refused to believe this is happening somewhere in Africa, moreso in Nigeria and right at my very doorstep in Tiv Kingdom, I woke up this morning surprisingly to see pictures emerging online to confirm the authenticity of that news.

“How was this guy, Tersugh Aondona AKA Aterry Baba, able to convince these three beautiful young ladies into marrying him at the same moment? How were these ladies able to kill their jealousy and accept being taken by one man as a husband and how was Aterry Baba able to convince the families of these beautiful ladies into doing this historic event?”





