Reactions As Oba Of Benin Says God Ordained President Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement credited to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, that God ordained President Tinubu to lead Nigeria.

The African Examiner writes that the Oba of Benin disclosed this when he paid a visit to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday as he tasked Nigerians to support the administration as well as live in peace.

The traditional ruler said, “God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquility. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one, big family.”

Sanwo-Olu while conveying the greetings of President Bola Tinubu to the Oba of Benin, tasked the monarch to continue his support for the government so that citizens benefit from dividends of democracy which according to him are becoming evident.

He said: “On behalf of Mr. President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role; for your prayers and best wishes to the government and I am sure he will not disappoint you.

“He will do everything possible to ensure that he delivers the real dividends of democracy that will help our country to reduce the poverty in the land, give us a new set of hope and redefine social economic development.”

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to the micro blogging platform suggesting that the monarch has been bribed. The African Examiner gathers a few of their thoughts as seen in X.

@osagie_adams writes: “Hmmm, the new Oba of Benin trying to bring the Throne of our dynasty and legacies of our great ancestors down. I don’t know what he’s trying to gain with statements like this. I trust my clan when it comes to politics, WE GO DENY YOU FLAT. We don’t need anything from Tinubu.”



@PeterObiUSA writes: “Don’t fall for the temptation fellow well meaning Nigerians. Don’t use propaganda media tagline to justify insulting our royal father. Traditional Rulers have not controlled governance since the British Empire Usurped their sovereignty and colonized Nigeria. Face the actual.”



@Okey_Ego_Crypto writes: “Oba of Benin have turned to politician.”

@African_unifier writes: “I bet he already received his fat kaki envelope before saying this. All Una wether traditional or governmental Dey corrupt.”



@Naijastreetview writes: “We were taught to respect our elders and most of us have tried to do that, but elders these days Sha. God ordained a man to increase Taxes and impoverish people how?”



@kenstine writes: “I beg unna forget Oba of Benin. They don’t know their boundaries.”



@AugustOmuidi writes: “Even the almighty oba of Benin is compromised.”



@Legend writes: “Them don dash Oba money.”



@AdolphusOkolie writes: “Traditional institutions are never meant to take sides with political parties or politicians because every politician is their subject from the President down. They are failing today because they have been corrupted by politicians into siding them.”





