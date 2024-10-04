Reactions As Pastor Adeboye Apologises Over His Preaching About Tithe And Heaven

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Friday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, sparked reactions on social media after apologising for saying some Christians won’t make heaven if they don’t pay tithe.

The African Examiner writes that Adeboye had earlier preached that paying tithe was one of the necessities for going to heaven.

However, in a video that has gone viral on social media, Adeboye while addressing his congregation apologised saying his earlier position on the matter was a mistake.

The 82-year-old cleric, who had earlier stated that he drank tea with God, confessed that his claim was not biblical.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

Also, he stated that it is wrong to limit some of his church members to 10% when they should be bringing 20% or 30% as tithe as 10% should be for beginners.

He said: “It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will proof it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels straight

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 percent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 percent. 10 percent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details.”

This development has become a subject of conversation on social media as many heaped praises on him for admitting his mistake and apologising, while others lampooned him for saying that his congregation should commit over 10% of their earnings to tithe at a time the country is facing economic challenges.

The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:



@your_esq writes: “Pastor Adeboye has apologized. Other pastors who have misled people should do same.”

@MrIpadeola writes: “It is inappropriate to compare Christian doctrine with scientific research. In science, two truths may coexist, but when it comes to the Word of God, it is absolute—either truth or falsehood. There is no room for multiple truths. You shouldn’t remove from or add to The Word.”

@Charley_Not_Boy writes: “When are they refunding abeg.”

@josephwad4916 writes: “This is why it is good to study the scriptures yourself, and not follow every wind of doctrine. 2nd Tim 2: 15, Josh 1: 8, Eph 4: 14.”

@Chris4one writes: “Na wa !! Church and pastors which way?!!”



@DivineChinedu4 writes: “Good he has apologized to God, It’s remaining for him to come out & protest against Tinubu like he did to Jonathan.”



@timshua writes: “This is good, bundle of humility n heaven minded.God helps us to right our wrong b4 end comes.”



@dharmmyjadass1 writes: “He should pay people back their money then, let me see something.”

@emmanwokedi2 writes: “This is to say Damina was telling the truth.”

@EzigboJaco87644 writes: “He never said tithing is wrong! Like Damina does!”

@kher_mie writes: “He didn’t lie He misled actually stop making mountain out of a mole hill.”

@UcheKlasique writes: “So tithe was supposed to be jobs spiritual security, omo these una papas no rate una.”



@avrgenaijaboy writes: “One pastor expose two in one fell swoop Thieves.”



@goyitgrace writes: “I am yet to see why people are celebrating this, all he said was tithe cannot take you to heaven which means you should pay even more for you to enjoy on earth.”



@Godwin00911 writes: “This is not an apology. He is indirectly asking for more than 10%. Giving can be anything and even less 10% but God categorically said 10% for Tithe. However, it’s in the prerogative of God to know who will go to heaven or not. With or without your tithe.”



@xcelz7 writes: “Even in the Bible God asked for 10%.. I don’t know the God this one serves oo. Always lies. His congregation are in bondage.”



@EKOEMMANUE4589 writes: “Jesus died bcos he did not pay tithe ? Which pastor said this?? Brooooooo!!!.”

@AsiruAbbas writes: “In everything that you do in this life, don’t be a victim. Witches, cultists, armed robbers and the likes will kill people & will come back to repent and God will forgive them. Don’t be a victim of fraudulent seed sowing & others.”

@BenedictaON writes: “The problem with these men is presumption. They act as if they alone have access to God But you know what…We all do, if only we ask,seek and It is all the Good. Use your head.”

@ajayioluwaseun writes: “That wasn’t the full video, he apologised sarcastically and then increased the percentage of tithes people should pay; he said 10% is for beginners and people should start paying 30 40 or even 50%. He is a bloody manipulator and thief, his gullible followers are the ones i pity.”

@ForexDon34 writes: “Pastors are humans who can make mistake Correcting or criticizing a Pastor is not a sin and has never been one Now he should apologize concerning the speech of Standing with Israel who were and still busy launching missiles on children.”



@IamDonManuel writes: “As it is with weed addicts and alcoholics, so it is with tithe-addicted pastors. The same dopaminergic system, different stimulus. For alcoholics & weed smokers, it’s alcohol & weed; for pastors, it’s money. Dopamine rules…it takes awareness to control it.”



@adekjoh writes: “@abeldamina see wetin you cause. Them Don they retract the feed the pastor fat gospel. Pastoring will no longer be a profitable venture.