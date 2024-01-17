Governor Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday, dissolved his cabinet, a day after he was sworn in for a second term as the governor of Imo State.

The governor disclosed this during a meeting at the Sam Mbawke Executive Chambers at the Government House, Owerri. The governor thanked all the cabinet members and all appointees for their contribution to the successful completion of his first tenure in office.

While apologising for any wrong doing to any appointee during his first tenure, he promised to carry everyone along in his second tenure in the interest and development of the state.

He said constitutionally his first tenure has ended and a second tenure begins and as such he will need to rejig the system to meet up with the realities of the moment.

Uzodimma is expected to constitute a new cabinet by sending commissioner-nominees to the state assembly for confirmation.

The governor, on Monday, took the oath of office at around 3:24 pm at the Dan Ayiam Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

His inauguration came just minutes after Lady Chinyere Ekomaru took her oath of office as the deputy governor of Imo State.

Monday’s event had in attendance thousands of Imo residents and guests within and outside the state.

President Bola Tinubu; ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo; the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representative Tajudeen Abbas, and other All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were among those in attendance.

In his speech at the event, Uzodimma promised to exceed his performance in the first term, thanking the people of the state for their support.

Citing Apostle Paul in the Bible, Uzodimma said his quest for a better Imo will see him do more for them in his second term in office.

He also thanked President Tinubu for attending the event and praised him for always supporting him and the state.





