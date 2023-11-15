Reactions As Ribadu Accuses Buhari Of Corruption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu accusing the regime of President Buhari has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that Ribadu during the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference 2023, with the theme: “Leveraging Defence Diplomacy, and Effective Regional Collaboration for Enhanced National Security”, stated that the financial difficulties caused by past administration won’t affect budgetary allocations, as everything would be done to enhance robust and viable defence management and apparatus in the country.

He said: “I assure you that the Federal Government will not rest on its laurels in ensuring a robust and viable defence management and security apparatus to address contemporary challenges even in the face of enormous budgetary constraints.

“Yes, we’re facing budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you. Fine, it is important for you to know that we inherited a difficult situation, literally a bankrupt country, no money, to a point where we can say that all the money we’re getting now, we’re paying back what was taken. It is serious!

“But this administration is doing its best to meet our requirements, particularly the armed forces, and I believe that you leaders will be able to testify to that.”

This development has sparked uproar on social media; The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens as seen on Twitter.

@firstladyship writes: “Nuhu Ribadu is saying that Buhari Regime looted Nigeria to oblivion. Tinubu’s Camp speak in tongues, as if Bubu & Bola are no longer twins? What are they not telling us? The Blame Games is now approaching gear 2. I expect Mallam Garbu Shehu & Adamu Garba to give Bayo Onanuga & FFK’s Camp a robust response. TAKE NO PRISONERS!! For every gbas, there must be a gbos!! My People, ready your popcorns. Today is APC Sai Baba Vs APC Bulaba. Let the more vawulent camp win.”



@i_jandor writes: “No money to run the country? But there was money for SUVs, Yatch and the dollars for the Justices. I blame Nigerians for this. “cos we know APC have nothing to offer Nigerians yet we allow them to continually toil with our futures. Now, we are about to waste another 4 to 8.”



@OlowodunS writes: “APC accusing APC …. No b juju be that.”

@IObademi writes: “The same Ribadu that told us Bola Tinubu corruption was “DIRECT STEALING” of the State’s resources? Anyway, me I am getting ready my popcorns + Coke ahead of the APC SaiBaba Vs APC Bulaba Derby. Let the vawulence start!”



@OgieAlbert writes: “The fact remains that Buhari who came with the ‘fight against corruption ‘ mantra runs the most corrupt administration. He was a colossal failure! I may not be a fan of APC govt but Tinubu will do far better than Bubu.”

@Egbulek writes: “This blame game again! is there really a difference between APC and APC.”



@oladipogab13853 writes: “Birds of the same fealther flock together, are they not the same in APC, they now beginning to blame each other’s for our consumption, no one will mind them..Awon oniranu gbogbo.”

@juixyjuix writes: “Wetin una expect before? The same Buhari that applied for 800million dollar loan just a month before handing over… I wonder wetin e wan use the money do before he handover…Awon werey dede.”





