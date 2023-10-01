Reactions As US Court Orders Chicago State University To Release Tinubu’s Credentials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has directed Chicago State University (CSU) to release the credentials of President Bola Tinubu has sparked reactions.

The African Examiner writes that Tinubu’s credentials indicate that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and management; however, there have been allegations bordering on discrepancies in his certificate.

This made former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, approach the court praying to order the university to release Tinubu’s records with the belief that the documents would strengthen his suit challenging the president’s electoral victory.

A US magistrate judge, Jeffrey Gilbert, granted the request and ordered CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records within 24 hours, however, Tinubu filed an appeal against the order.

Also, the University stated that it would release the president’s files if a US court granted the order.

However, In a memorandum opinion and order issued by Nancy Maldonado, the judge, the court overruled Tinubu’s objections to the application filed by Atiku asking to release the president’s record with the university.

“In the reasons stated in this Memorandum Opinion and Order, the Court overrules President Tinubu’s objections and adopts Judge Gilbert’s recommended decision in full,” the court said.

“The Court therefore grants Mr. Abubakar’s application under 28 U.S.C 1782. CSU is directed to respond to Mr. Abubakar’s subpoena in the time and manner provided below. In reaching this conclusion, the Court emphasizes that it is expressing no view on the merits of Mr. Abubakar’s claims regarding President Tinubu’s graduation from CSU, or on the validity of the Nigerian election.

“Nor is the Court taking any position on what any of the documents or testimony from CSU may or may not ultimately show. These are all matters for the Nigerian courts to resolve under Nigerian law, and it is not appropriate for this U.S. Court to opine on such issues or attempt to predict how foreign courts might ultimately rule if and when they are presented with any evidence from CSU.”This development has sparked reactions on social media. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of some netizens below:

@Uncle_Onos writes: “For me, what I found interesting and most important in this ruling is that; 1) David Hundeyin would be vindicated and will henceforth be taken for his words (for those who were doubting him) 2) Nigerians will for the first time know who Bola Tinubu really is. The ruling will take off the mask on his academic records and true identity. This for me is the real deal.”

@Balatic writes: “When you see professionalism, it’s clear! She saw the abracadabra performed by the Nigerian judiciary but still refrained from commenting! Meanwhile, one irresponsible man was busy telling the EU how they didn’t address Trump’s claims that the US election was rigged. Are you mad?”



@DeanOfBoiz writes: “When it all comes crumbling down the likes of wole Soyinka and co will hide their face and run for shame but it will be too late The Tribunal Judges will not be an exception, one thing is certain the truth will always prevail.”



@Jayprrime writes: “Nobody was actually counting on Supreme court. But Atiku really tried in unmasking this Masquerade. We await the Documents.”



@OnwukaDaniel1 writes: “Lol.. I can imagine what’s going on in their camp right now.. I don’t even care what the supreme court rules but let everything about BAT be in the open. Let me see the face he will use and go and stand with world leaders.”



@MustyAI writes: “Believe me, most of the world leaders have done worse than he can ever imagine so it won’t be a new thing to them.”



@dejiabubakar writes: “Wait oya the result he his bring from Chicago is it not to Nigeria court who put the judge there is it not tinubu? lol see how he finished obi in court tinubu was so sure he was not even in Nigeria .”



@natty_crownkinq writes: “Tinubu lawyers thought its Nigeria judicial system.”





