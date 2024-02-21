Why Igbo Won’t Join Hardship Protest – IPOB

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has tasked the people in the South-East not to participate in any protests by Nigerians against the present economic hardship in the country under the government of President Bola Tinubu.

The separatist group stated this on Tuesday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful who cautioned that no protests must take place in the southeastern states as the Igbo had since lost interest in Nigeria and were only waiting for an opportunity to leave.

According to Powerful, anyone who organised any protest against economic hardship in the South-East would put the people in danger.

Powerful said: “The current hardship in Nigeria should be the concern of Nigerians, not Biafrans. Biafrans are no longer interested in the affairs of Nigeria. Biafrans were abused, intimidated, beaten, killed and denied voting rights during the election of this present government. Ndigbo were told to wait, that it was not their turn to rule.

“Anyone who organises any protest against economic hardship in Biafraland will put Biafrans in danger. During the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Government accused Ndigbo of attempting to destroy Nigeria with violence. We don’t want such profiling and targeting to repeat because of Ndigbo’s participation in any Nigerian mass protest.

“Ndigbo should leave the current economic hardship in the contraption called Nigeria for Nigerians to deal with because this hardship is what God Almighty has in store for Nigeria for the crimes they have committed against Biafrans between 1967 to 1970 and up to date.

“We understand that Ndigbo are equally affected by the economic hardship arising from the reckless and thoughtless economic policies of the government, but God is still seeing Biafrans through. We are worried about the suffering of other tribes, but there is nothing we can do. The current situation is why Biafrans are fighting for freedom. Nevertheless, we must apply wisdom.”

The group further stated that anyone or group that intends to organise a protest for Nigeria’s hardship should kindly go to the northern or western part of the country and stage such protests there.

“Our region is battling the state-sponsored insecurity, kidnappings, and killings by the Federal Government’s agencies and agents, including terrorists. We have much on our hands to do. We will not allow anyone or any group to use the arrangement of protests to import more agents of destabilisation into our territory,” it added.