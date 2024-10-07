Reactions Trails Bobrisky’s New Audio Leak

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The new audio leak of controversial cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has sparked social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that on Monday, social media influencer, Martins Otse better known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, uploaded a audio which has since gone viral which Bobrisky claimed he paid 5 Million upfront to an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, to get a Federal Government pardon for money laundering charges charged against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In the audio, Bobrisky stated that the SAN requested for N10million, but he was not able to get the full amount because his account had been frozen by the EFCC.

“I’m supposed to finish my sentence by July, but if we get the amnesty, I could leave by the first week of next month,” Bobrisky purportedly said.

“The SAN asked for N10million, which I could have transferred, but my account is frozen.

“My godfather gave me 5 Million and we sent it to the SAN two weeks ago. He has already submitted the pardon request.”

It is worth recalling that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana debunked knowing Bobrisky last week.

The latest audio released by VeryDarkMan has generated reactions and the African Examiner captures some of them below:

@jidifeanyi writes: “This is more revealing and I wonder why Bobrisky gave out all this details or should I say he was betrayed by his trusted friends.”



@abdullahiajao1 writes: “VeryDarkman, you are always on point. The only issue Nigerians have with tribal and religious leaders is that if they see their religious/tribal leaders doing wrong, they will attempt to defend lies. If you see something, say something.”



@freshkeem49 writes: “I tell una say VDM no fit just come out begin dey talk down on people, he get evidences.”

@ncep_republic writes: “He’s doing well but I don’t think that the government are ready to make things right or unveil the truth.”

@ZinoHarry writes: “This thing is an eye opener., meaning a lot of our politicians don’t even see the four walls of prisión anymore.”



@eroticgal1 writes: “Unfortunately this revelation won’t do anything to those mentioned.This case will soon die a natural death.”





@Teg_Tobore writes: “Good evidence but for this country? Remember Mohbad, remember lekki toll gate.”

@Obima writes: “So he has a god father who has done more than enough for him. Why is bobrisky not arrested again?

@realprincessJNM writes: “Be mindful of the people you call friends,I believe this whole thing will teach alot of people lesson,mind what you tell people out there,well VDM is doing well and I wonder what bobrisky will say this time?