Tinubu Condemns Bomb Attacks In Borno; Mourns Former Chief Of Defence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -President Bola Tinubu has condemned the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and the maiming of other citizens in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement issued on Sunday said Tinubu described the attacks as desperate acts of terror

According to Tinubu, it was a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

The President declared that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

Tinubu Mourns Former Chief Of Defence Staff, Ibrahim Ogohi

Also, President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (retd), who passed away on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated that his services to the nation would always be remembered.

Ogohi, a well-decorated officer, was the Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family.