Real Madrid Beat Osasuna To Win Spanish Cup

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Sunday, May 7th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rodrygo struck twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 on Saturday to win their 20th Copa del Rey title and first since 2014.

Rodrygo scored the opener early with a close-range strike after brilliant individual play by Vinicius.

But Lucas Torro equalised 13 minutes after the break with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.



Rodrygo, however, scored the winner in the 70th minute, tapping in a loose ball inside the box after a Toni Kroos shot was deflected off a defender.

