Reconsider Decision To Remove Fuel Subsidy – NYCN Pleads With FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has appealed to the Federal Government to discard its plans to remove fuel subsidy.

The Council’s appeal is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by its President, Mr. Isah Abubakar, on Thursday in Kaduna.

It expressed fears that when the subsidy is removed, any palliative measures put in place for cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal would be looted by corrupt individuals.

According to NYCN,removing fuel subsidy would only lead to increase in the cost of living for the average Nigerian, adding that Nigerians are already struggling to make ends meet.

“We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth, who are already grappling with high unemployment rate and lack of opportunities,” the Council added.(NAN)