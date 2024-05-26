Remi Tinubu Donates 50,000 Books To Pupils In Bauchi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has donated 50,000 books and instructional materials for distribution to pupils in Bauchi.

Tinubu inaugurated the distribution exercise on Saturday in Bauchi.

Represented by Dr Aisha Mohammed, Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Tinubu said that the books and other educational items had been provided under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), for distribution to pupils.

She said the books would be distributed to schools through the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

“The RHI initiative empowers women and girls; the First Lady also disbursed N500,000 each, to 20 women to enable them engage in agriculture,” she said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru, had said that pupils in basic and post-basic schools would represent the state in the upcoming African Fabric Competition being organised by the RHI.

She commended the gesture, adding that it would complement the state government’s efforts towards ensuring the delivery of free quality education for all.

