Reps Reject Pension For Principal Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has rejected a bill for life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers rejected the proposal during Clause by Clause electronic voting on the amendment of 1999 Constitution at Tuesday’s plenary.

A total of 190 lawmakers voted against the bill, while 162 voted in its favour, falling short of the 240 votes required for its adoption.

Two hundred and fifty-nine lawmakers voted in favour of the bill to provide for the termination of tenure of elected officials who defected to other political parties, falling short of the required 240 needed for the adoption of the bill.

The House also voted in favour of independent candidacy as 269 lawmakers voted in its favour.