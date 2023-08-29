W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Reps Summon Accountant-General Over National Housing Fund

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, August 29th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives probing alleged non-remittance and utilisation of National Housing Fund from 2011 till date has summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dachung Bagos, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bagos said the decision to summon the accountant-general was to get full information on deductions of National Housing Fund of Nigerian workers and remittance of same to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is also expected to appear before the committee on Thursday.

One of the aims of the National Housing Fund is the mobilisation of funds for the provision of affordable residential houses for Nigerians.

_______________________________

Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank

For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=90465

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us