Reps Summon Accountant-General Over National Housing Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ad hoc Committee of the House of Representatives probing alleged non-remittance and utilisation of National Housing Fund from 2011 till date has summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dachung Bagos, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

Bagos said the decision to summon the accountant-general was to get full information on deductions of National Housing Fund of Nigerian workers and remittance of same to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is also expected to appear before the committee on Thursday.

One of the aims of the National Housing Fund is the mobilisation of funds for the provision of affordable residential houses for Nigerians.





