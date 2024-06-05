Reps To Investigate NNPCL Over ‘Illegal’ Spending Of Frontier Exploration Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the alleged spending of the frontier exploration fund by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

These areas include regions like Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Sokoto, Chad, and Benue where hydrocarbon exploration is yet to occur or remains undeveloped. The PIA further stated that the Fund, constituting 30% of NNPC’s “profit oil and profit gas” from various contracts, will finance exploration and development activities in these frontier acreages.

Raised as a matter of urgent public importance by Honourable Billy Osawuru on Wednesday, the house noted that the funds were spent without approval by the National Assembly, as stipulated in the PIA.

According to the house, the funds ran into millions of dollars, adding that the action of the NNPCL was an affront in the management of public finances, and a grave financial misconduct.

The House then mandated its relevant committees to investigate the matter within four weeks.

This is as the Senate in October 2023, also said it would investigate the state oil company over the lack of funds to explore and develop new frontier acreages.