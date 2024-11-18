Rights Group Appeals To Gov. Mbah For Intervention On RunAway Murder Suspect Seeking Police Refuge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has appealed to governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, to intervene in ensuring that justice is served in a case of murder in which the principal suspect who has been evading arrest is now seeking refuge at the Force Criminal investigation Department CID Annex, Enugu.

The runaway suspect, Samuel Nnamani, and others still at large are being accused of killing of Chief Osita Okoye, the president General of Amafor Community, Ugbawka, in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state.

A petition signed by CRRAN President, Barrister Olu Omotayo and made available to newsmen Weekend in Enugu, urged the governor to use his good office in ensuring that justice is served in the mater.

The document read thus: “We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter on behalf of Mr. Amaechi Okoye of Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“We had earlier wrote to the AIG Force CID, Annex, Police Headquarters, Enugu, vide a petition dated 8th November 2024, wherein we informed the office that the murder suspect who has been evading arrest for over a month be arrested and handed over to the investigators at the State CID, Enugu, who have been looking for him.

“The elder brother of Late Osita Okoye, the Former President General of Amafor Community, Ugbawka, Nkanu East, Enugu State, who was brutally killed on the 6th day of October 2024, informed us that Samuel Nnamani the Deputy President General of Amafor Community, Ugbawka, had invited the Late Okoye on the fateful day to a phantom meeting to deliberate over issue of problems being created by masquerades in the community.

“When the Late Okoye arrived at Amagu, Amafor Community he was assassinated alongside two other community members.

“The Police at the State CID, Police Headquarters, Enugu, commenced investigation but the principal suspect Samuel Nnamani and his cohorts ran away and remain at large and all efforts to track the suspects through their phones were abortive.

“Surprisingly, we were reliably informed that these runaway murder suspects had made a petition written on their behalf by Ifeanyi Wilson and Associates, to the Inspector General of Police through the office of AIG Force CID, Annex, making false allegations against some innocent members of Amafor Community.

“The elder brother of the deceased further stated that when he was called on phone over the demise of the Late Okoye, he had to travel down from Onitsha to the village, where upon he went to Amagunze Police Station, when he learnt that the Police had removed the corpse from the scene of the incident to the Mortuary.

“He said he met the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Amagunze Police Station who briefed him of the incident and asked him who he suspected.

According to Omotayo, “he further stated that he mentioned three suspects, namely, Samuel Nnamani (Deputy President General) popularly known as Ogbuefi, Amobi Okafor, and Onyekachi Okafor, popularly known as Tentewa.

“He further maintained that Samuel Nnamani invited the Late Okoye to the said meeting. Samuel Nnamani, who because of his ambition to become the new Igwe of the community had been having disagreement with the Late Okoye, who didn’t support his ambition.

“Amaechi Okoye, further stated that the (DPO), Amagunze Police Station, later asked Policemen to take him to the mortuary to identify the corpse of the Late Osita Okoye.

“The matter was thereafter transferred to State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID), Police Headquarters, Enugu.

In it’s demand, CRRAN said “We submit that since the Principal suspect Samuel Nnamani, has now come to make petition to the office of AIG Force CID Annex, Enugu, after running away for over a month, he should not be allowed to escape again.

” He should be arrested and handed over to the officers at the Homicide Section State CID, Enugu.

“We urge you to in the interest of justice intervene and ensure justice for the families of the Late Okoye, Ugbawka Community, and the entire Enugu State.

“This case of murder should not be allowed to be swept under carpet, the state should ensure that Samuel Nnamani and his accomplices are made to face the full wrath of the law and ensure justice as the circumstance of this case demands’