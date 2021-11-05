Zaha Considering Retirement From Ivory Coast National Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Crystal Palace winger, Wilfried Zaha, is thinking of retiring from the Ivory Coast national team at the age of 28.

Zaha, who suffers with homesickness while playing for the Elephants stated that he is “reflecting” on whether to continue representing Ivory Coast according to manager Patrice Beaumelle.

Zaha started playing for Ivory Coast debut in January 2017 after he switched allegiances from England after making two appearances for the Three Lions some years earlier.

The former Manchester United winger was born to Ivorian parents in the city of Abidjan and was also eligible to play for England after his family moved to London when he was aged four.

The winger assisted Ivory Coast reach the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and he has scored five goals in 20 games at international level.

However, Beaumelle admits Ivory Coast fans may have seen the last of Zaha after the player rejected his latest call-up.

“He asked not to come because he becomes home sick at each meeting,” said Beaumelle of Zaha. “He wants to reflect on the rest of his international career.”

Zaha will not participate in World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon in mid-November and his participation at the tournament proper in Qatar next year is in doubt.

The winger will also miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations if he calls time on his international career.























