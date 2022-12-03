Rights Group Petition Enugu Police CP, IGP, Over Removal Of Land Boundary Mark By Land Grabbers In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Human Rights group, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has petitioned the Enugu state Commissioner of police (CP), Ahmed Ammani, over alledged unlawful and fraudulent removal of boundary marks with intent to defraud an Octogenarian, Pa Geofrey Nwebor and his son, Mr. Cletus Nwbor by the duo of Mr. Paul Oscar Udoji and Mr. Ifeanyi Nwandu.

The group in the petition signed by its president, Olu Omotayo (Esq), made available to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, urged the Enugu police boss, to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter.

It said: “We write to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter on behalf of Pa Geofrey Nwebor and his son Mr. Cletus Nwebor of No. 18/20 Nike Avenue G.R.A. Enugu.

“Pa Nwebor informed us that he was given a portion of land at Nike Avenu, G.R.A. Enugu, by Professor Pius Okigbo (in 1989), who he served dutifully during his life time and he lawfully gave the land in writing to him, to build and live there.

“The portion of land in question was part of the large expanse of land owned by Late Professor Pius Okigbo” pa Nwebor added that he have since then been cultivating on the land since he didn’t have the money to build thereon.

“The neighbor of Professor Okigbo Mr. Michael Amechi Chukwudinma who owns Plot 130, Nike Avenue GRA Enugu whose land covers an area of 4558.15 square yards as shown in Building Lease No.6 Vol 321, Page 6, EN11441, sold the property with the building thereon to Mr. Oscar Paul Udoji vide a Deed on 27th March 1991.

According to CRRAN, “Oscar Udoji with the connivance of his in-law Mr. Ifeanyi Nwandu uprooted and destroyed at night the concrete pillars showing the demarcation of the area covered by Plot 130, Nike Avenue GRA Enugu as shown on “Eastern Nigeria Survey Department Plan No.EN.633” and took over Pa Nwebor land at the back of his fence claiming that its part of his land.

“He thereafter, broke his fence on the original demarcation and is now building on Pa Nwebor land and attempting to build the new fence to cover the entire land of Pa Nwebor joined to his property.

“The matter was reported at Abakaliki Road Police Station, GRA Enugu but Oscar Udoji refused to come claiming that he is a big man and nothing will happen.

” investigations show that Mr. Oscar Udoji and Mr. Ifeanyi Nwandu, actually fraudulently destroyed the boundary marks made by the then Eastern Nigeria Survey Department in 1960, showing the extent of his property with intent to defraud.

“This is a serious criminal offence as clearly stated under Section 457 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act which states thus:

“Any person who willfully and unlawfully, and with intent to defraud, removes or defaces any object or mark which has been lawfully erected or made as an indication of the boundary of any land is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for three years”

“Mr. Oscar Udoji and Ifeanyi Nwandu because they are rich are not above the law of the land. They have committed a serious criminal offence and they should be made to face the full wrath of the law so as to serve as deterrent to others.

The petition copied to Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Inspector General of police IGP, Baba Akali, said “We urge you to in the interest of justice order a thorough investigation into this case by the State Police headquarters, and ensure justice as the circumstance of this case demands.