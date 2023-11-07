Rights Violation: Group Raises Alarm, Says Imo Worst State In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights Organization Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network CRRAN, has identified Imo State as the most dangerous place to live in South East Nigeria, following the alarming rate of rights violations in the area.

It posited that the increase in rights violation in the state calls for serious concern by all and sundry.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Olu Omotayo (Esq) and made available to African Examiner in Enugu noted that “the happenings in Imo state in recent times are not only worrisome but dangerous in a democracy.

“There have been flagrant violations of human rights of the citizens by the police and non-state actors, adding that the rights violations in Southeast Nigeria are alarming, portraying a region under siege.

“The recent attack at the Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat Owerri, and on Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), by the men of the Nigerian Police Force Imo State Command at the instigation of the State government clearly showed how an institution that supposed to protect citizens suddenly turned to a monster against the masses.

“It is submitted that if the activities in Imo State are not properly handled and curtailed, it will definitely have a negative effect on the other southeast states.

According to Omotayo, “the situation becomes hopeless because the institutions and authorities regulating and overseeing activities of Police have shy away from their responsibilities and pretend as if the discriminative attacks on the human rights of citizens of this zone is normal.

He recalled that “In the month of September 2023, two lawyers namely Chinaka Chigozie Esq. and Desmond Kakaan Esq., were attacked within a week at Police stations in southeast Nigeria.

“Chinaka Chigozie Esq. had gone to the Area Command Owerri, to seek the release of his client but he suffered grievous attack and torture in the hands of the police at the instigation of the Area Commander Owerri, Fire Service Police Station, Imo State. He was also detained from the 25th to the 26th September 2023.

“Desmond Kakaan Esq. was on 28th September 2023, attacked by ASP Okilo and PC Ifeanyi, the two policemen from Police Zonal Headquarter Zone 13, Anambra State who were among the 6 policemen who extorted the sum of N500, 000 Naira, as bail money from Cletus Nwebor.

“He was attacked by the two policemen for receiving a phone call while in Police premises.

“The Six Policemen who extorted N500 thousand Naira, From Cletus Nwebor, were only directed to return the money back on the orders of AIG Zone 13, and they are walking freely now and even threatening to send Nwebor to jail on a trump up charge.

He said “The directive of the Attorney General of Enugu State who directed the office of the AIG Zone 13, to forward the case file to his office was rebuffed by the AIG till date in order to protect the affected policemen.

“Despite several petitions written to the Chairman Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police, no disciplinary action was taken against the affected police officers.

“The rising wave of human rights abuses by the police in the Southeast since the advent of President Tinubu administration is worrisome and condemnable”, pointing out that government cannot under the guise of combating crimes and maintaining law and order continue to justify the continuous increase in rights violations in the zone, which is not only barbaric but also illegal and unconstitutional.

“It is absurd to resort to the rule of the Jungle instead of respecting the Rule of Law. We frown on the barbaric attack on Comrade Joe Ajaero and the continued increase in rights violations in Southeast Nigeria particularly Imo State.

“We condemn in unequivocal terms the actions and activities of the Imo state government in instigating and condoning attacks on the labour leaders and innocent citizens of the state particularly members of the opposition parties.

“These situations, events and activities in Imo state portend danger to Human Rights and Democracy Nigeria. We urge President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman Police Service Commission to urgently take pro active steps to stop the continue rights violations by the Police in Southeast Nigeria.





