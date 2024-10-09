Rivers Chairmanship Candidates Condemn Council Offices Attacks, Seek Audience With Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A coalition of chairmanship candidates in the local government elections in Rivers State has condemned the recent attacks on some council offices in the state.

At a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the group called for an audience with Governor Siminalayi Fubara to express their concerns regarding the recently concluded polls.

They also urged the judicial commission of inquiry inaugurated by Governor Fubara to carry out a thorough investigation without favoring any individual, emphasizing that no “sacred cows” should be spared.

Despite the unrest which followed the conclusion of the local government polls, the candidates passed a vote of confidence on Governor Fubara, commending his calm and peaceful approach in the face of provocation.

They also appealed to President Tinubu to instruct the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to work closely with Governor Fubara, warning that the political instability in Rivers State could have far reaching effect on the nation’s economy.

The briefing was addressed by the chairmanship candidate of Zenith Labour Party in Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Progress Agbakoma, on behalf of 47 others across the political parties in 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers state.

Other candidates who spoke at the briefing include Samuel Wilcox of the Zenith Labour Party (Degema), Fubara Dagogo of the NNPP (Bonny LGA), and Helen Miller of the APGA (Andoni LGA).

They all urged the elected council chairmen and the Rivers State government to incorporate their ideas on transparency, job creation, economic growth, youth development, and improved internet penetration into the state’s governance strategy.

The Rivers State Government on Tuesday set up a judiciary of inquiry into the arson, killings, and other forms of violence that occurred in the state on Monday.

The move came after Ikwerre, Eleme, and Emohua Local Government Council secretariats were set ablaze following the withdrawal of the police officers securing the 23 council secretariats by the commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Following the attacks, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for setting ablaze three local government secretariats.