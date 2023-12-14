Rivers Crisis: Ex-Gov George Sues For Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Rivers State, Chief Rufus Ada George has called on politicians to embrace peace and cease using provocative comments in the interest of the state.

The elder statesman, who presided over the state in the 3rd Republic between 1992 and 1993, made the appeals via a statement he signed personally.

“I am deeply pained and worried over these embarrassing events and flagrant demonstration of impunity, power, and lawlessness because of the grave danger they portend to the peace and security of Rivers state and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

“As the oldest former Governor of Rivers state, I call on all former Governors and their deputies to close ranks, come together, and collectively and frankly speak to our younger colleagues in the best interest of the state.

“Remember, we are duty bound to intervene in times like this by prioritising Rivers State first and above all other personal, sectional, and parochial interests.”

The political crisis engulfing the state has taken a new twist with the demolition of the House of Assembly complex which has necessitated the 27 lawmaker house to sit within the premises of the Assembly Quarters.





