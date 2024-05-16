Rivers Crisis: Stop Crying More Than The Bereaved – Bishop Kukah Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has tasked Nigerians to be careful as they react to the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Kukah, stated this on Wednesday shortly after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House Abuja, expressing hope that the lingering crisis would soon be a thing of the past.

It could be recalled that the Rivers State political space has been engulfed in crisis after the face-off between Governor Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Also, about five commissioners who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike resigned from the state’s Executive Council on Wednesday.

Reacting to this development, Kukah enjoined Nigerians not to be carried away as politicians have a way of resolving their issues.

He said: “This is politics and very often, we the ordinary people, cry more than the bereaved. The important thing is that politicians will always fix their problems.

“Rivers State ” is very dear to me because I have been associated with them for a very long time. When politicians fight, don’t get carried away because they can fix their issues.

“I hope that sooner or later, Rivers State will reposition itself because it is not an insignificant part of Nigeria.”