CISLAC Decries Judgement Halting Rivers Allocation, Warns Against Destabilizing Democracy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed profound concern over the recent Federal High Court ruling that restricts the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions from releasing monthly allocations to the Rivers State Government.

In a statement signed by CISLAC’s Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, he warned that judicial decisions of this nature pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s democracy, economic stability, and the public’s confidence in the judicial system.

“It is deeply troubling that certain judicial rulings appear to serve the interests of a select few, undermining the rule of law and the foundational tenets of Nigeria’s democracy,” Rafsanjani stated.

“Nigeria’s states are vital components of our constitutional framework, led by elected governors charged with managing resources for the benefit of citizens. Blocking allocations not only undermines this autonomy but sets a dangerous precedent, risking destabilization and endangering regions currently at peace.”

Rafsanjani called attention to the growing perception that some judicial actors are compromising the integrity of Nigeria’s judiciary.

“In the past, positions in our judiciary were held with integrity, and reckless rulings were unthinkable. But recent events in Kano and Rivers suggest a troubling trend, where rulings risk eroding public trust, discouraging investment, and further challenging our judicial processes and systems.”

The statement emphasized the role of international accountability, noting, “Judicial officers should remember that organizations like Transparency International and the World Justice Project rank judiciary systems globally.

Nigeria’s position on the Transparency Perception Index reflects our need for transparent governance. Actions that disrupt constitutional allocations will only harm our global standing and drive away potential investors who lack confidence in the judicial system.”

He urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to act decisively in maintaining judicial standards and to caution judges against rulings that could inadvertently destabilize Nigeria’s democracy or economic structure.

“CISLAC urges the judiciary to hold firm to democratic values, ensuring decisions respect the constitution and reflect the will of Nigerians, safeguarding both state and national stability.”

“In these challenging times, CISLAC calls on the judiciary, the executive, and all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians above all other considerations,” the statement concluded. “Our nation’s stability, unity, and progress must remain at the forefront of governance efforts.”