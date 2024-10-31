Presidency Refutes Claim That Tax Reform Bill Is Against Northerners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has debunked the argument that the proposed bill from the Presidency seeking reforms in Nigeria’s tax collection processes is against the northerners.

The African Examiner recalls that the Federal Executive Council, presided by Tinubu recently endorsed new policy initiatives targeted at streamlining Nigeria’s tax administration processes, enhancing efficiency and also eliminating redundancies across the nation’s tax operations.

However, the governors of 19 Northern States, under the platform of the Northern Governors’ Forum, during their meeting recently, kicked against the new derivation-based model for Value-Added Tax (VAT) distribution in the new tax reform bills in the National Assembly.

Also, the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State presided over the meeting where the northern elites opposed the policy.

Onanuga, reacting, clarified that the reforms came about after an extensive review of existing tax laws.

He said: “First is the Nigeria Tax Bill, which aims to eliminate unintended multiple taxation and make Nigeria’s economy more competitive by simplifying tax obligations for businesses and individuals nationwide.

“The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB) proposes new rules governing the administration of all taxes in the country.

“Its objective is to harmonise tax administrative processes across federal, state and local jurisdictions for ease of compliance for taxpayers in all parts of the country.

“The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill seeks to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to better reflect the mandate of the Service as the revenue agency for the entire federation, not just the Federal Government.”