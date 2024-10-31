Emefiele’s Niece, Wife Received Funds, Listed As Beneficiaries – Witness

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Secretary to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr John Ogah, continued his testimony on Wednesday before a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja where he disclosed that his former boss, Godwin Emefiele, listed his niece as one of the beneficiaries of funds from an account allegedly operated on his behalf.

Ogah, who is testifying as the 6th prosecution witness made the disclosure while answering questions from the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Ogah told the court that he’s aware that the former CBN Governor once instructed the 5th prosecution witness, an account officer with Zenith bank, Ifeoma Ogbonnaya, to send funds into the account of his niece named Hannah.

Emefiele’s Counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo, raised objections to this line of questions and queried the relevance of the testimony as Hannah’s name was not mentioned anywhere in the charge. He insisted that it was an attempt to introduce sensationalism into the matter.

The EFCC Counsel, however, countered the objection, he maintained that it was connected to the fact in issue and abuse of office charge and of conferring corrupt advantage on Emefiele’s associates and immediate family members including his wife, Margaret.

Through the witness, the EFCC also tendered in evidence, several email messages he sent to the account officer of three companies, Comec Support Services Ltd, Limelight Multideimensional Services Ltd and Andswin Resources Limited in Zenith Bank to transfer funds to certain beneficiaries.

The EFCC had alleged that the companies were used to launder funds for the former CBN governor.

Justice Rahman Oshodi has adjourned the case to November 28, 2024, for continuation of trial.