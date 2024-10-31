Ibadan Building Collapse Kills 10, Injures Seven

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Not less than 10 persons were killed and seven others injured in a building collapse in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday morning.

A statement from the Oyo State Fire Services Agency stated that the incident happened at 2 am at Jegeda Oluloyo area in Ibadan in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement, 10 persons were collected from the debris dead and seven others were rescued alive. The statement also added that rescue efforts are still ongoing.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive. Rescue operation is still going on.”