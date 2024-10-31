Veteran Nollywood Actor Agbako Dies At 101

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo or “Agbako,” has died at the age of 101 years.

President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin confirmed Agbako’s demise in an Instagram post.

Mr Latin said details of his burial arrangement will be shared at a later date.

“TAMPAN announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024”

Born on February 25, 1923, Agbako as he was fondly called by movie lovers was popular within the Yoruba film industry. He was popular for his commanding presence and exceptional performances.

He gained fame for his roles in traditional Yoruba films, where he portrayed fearless characters such as villians, warriors and chiefs. His ability to embody tough roles made him a household name.