Rivers Mayhem: I’m Bothered Tinubu Mentioned Only My Name —Fubara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he is disturbed by President Bola Tinubu “singling him out” in a statement concerning the crisis in Rivers state.

The African Examiner recalls that arsonists torched three LGA secretariats in Rivers after the announcement of the Local government election at the weekend.

Fubara, speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, stated that everyone in the state knows who is responsible for the mayhem that has engulfed the state.

It is worth recalling that on Monday, Kayode Egbetokun, inspector general of police (IGP), directed the immediate withdrawal of police personnel from the 23 LGA secretariats in Rivers and this led to suspected hoodlums attacking some Rivers LGA secretariats preventing the newly elected council officials from resuming duties.

The president in a statement on Monday and issued by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to the president, directed IGP to restore security and maintain peace, law and order in Rivers.

“President Bola Tinubu has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders and their supporters in Rivers state to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law,” the first paragraph of the statement reads.

Reacting to the president’s intervention, the Rivers governor expressed shock over why his name was the only one mentioned.

“I do not have any issue with the president’s intervention but I am a bit concerned when my name was the only one mentioned. Like I said, since it’s coming from the president, I’m not going to comment on it,” Fubara said.

“The issue is very simple. It’s as simple as ABC. Everyone in Nigeria, everyone in Rivers state knows where this issue is coming from. It’s not rocket science.

“We know what the issue is and the issue is not Fubara. It is not.

“I believe strongly that with the recent intervention of the inspector general of police, maybe we will have breathing space.

“Maybe him pulling his men out of those secretariats might be one of the reasons why they took advantage of the situation but I will appeal that while the men are there, the elected officers should have the opportunity to do their work. At least, let them provide security for them.

“I was never of the opinion that the police should pull out completely. No. When they said they were moving out, it was what allowed these miscreants to take advantage of the secretariats to destroy them.

“I support that the police should come back, support the elected officers to secure those councils. Because, it’s public property — we all need to join hands together to protect them.”