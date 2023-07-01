Rivers Supplementary Budget Request Passes First Reading

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following a request by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for a supplementary budget to be approved, the Rivers State House of Assembly has deliberated on the matter and it has passed the first reading.

Fubara, earlier this month, made a N200bn supplementary budget request to the House in order to fulfil some infrastructural developments in the state.

At the plenary on Friday, former Deputy Speaker and current House Leader Edison Ehie took a reading of the letter and asked that the House consider the request.

The letter to the House read at plenary by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, mentioned the construction of the Port Harcourt ring road for which funding was not captured in the 2023 budget was specifically mentioned.

After some consultation, the Speaker declared the letter had passed the first reading.

Meanwhile, some students from the University of Port Harcourt protested outside the House, demanding that the Speaker intervene and ask the governor to fulfil his promise to pay them bursaries.

The Speaker promised to do something about it, as he commended the students on their boldness.





