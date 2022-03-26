Sacked Edo Sports Council Workers Prevent Falconets From Training

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sacked workers of the now defunct Edo Sports Council on Friday prevented the national under-20 female football team from training at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin city.

African Examiner reports that the Falconets will take on their Senegalese counterparts in an U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Christopher Danjuma, coach of the Nigerian team, stated on Thursday that the team would have their training at the Stadium this morning (Friday)

The aggrieved workers, who barricaded roads leading to the Stadium as well as the Stadium gate, were protesting their sack by the Edo state government on Wednesday.

The disengaged workers had laid siege at the Stadium since Wednesday when the news of their sack was officially announced to them.

The Falconets, who arrived in Benin City on Wednesday, had their first training at Best Western Secondary School in Benin City on Thursday.

A source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that officials of the state government and representatives of the Sacked workers were in a meeting to address the matter.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese under-20 female football team arrived at Benin Airport Friday morning for the second leg match of the qualifiers.

The team who lost to the Falconets 3-1 in Senegal, landed at the airport, at 8 a.m. via an Air Peace flight en route Abuja.

The Senegalese contingent was received at the airport by the Permanent Secretary, Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere.

NAN