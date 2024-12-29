Sad As Unknown Gunmen Kill Catholic Priests In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, in Anambra state, South East Nigeria had been thrown into mourning, following the killing of one of its priests Rev. Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, by yet to be identified gunmen.

Chancellor of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Raphael Ezeogu, announced the sad news on Friday in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen.

According to him, the Catholic priest was gunned down on Thursday evening (yesterday), being 26th December by the unidentified assailant who attacked him at the Ihiala axis of the Onitsha Owerri Road.

The Diocesan Chancellor further revealed that, until his death, the murdered 40-year-old priest, who hailed from Ekwulumili community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was the Manager of the respective Schools of Nursing, Midwifery, and Medical Laboratory at the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala.

He said: “We solicit your prayers and Holy Masses for his eternal joy. May Fr. Tobias rejoices in Paradise for ever Amen.

“May God console the bereaved. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement concluded

Meanwhile, the Anambra state police Command has vowed to unmask perpetrators of the barbaric act.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam who has commiserated with the Family, Friends and the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi on the murder said the Command would leave no stone unturned in unmasking killers of the priest.

A statement by the Command’s Spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga Friday night said the CP has vow not to leave any stone unturned in unmasking the assailants.

The Command therefore, urges anyone with information that could aid the Investigation to please endeavour to reach out to the nearest police Station, assuring that any information in that regard shall be treated with the utmost confidentiality.