Sagay: Why 2023 Presidential Poll Is Nigeria’s Best Ever

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The chairman of the presidential advisory committee against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has stated that the February 25 presidential poll is the “best election” Nigeria has ever organised.

The African Examiner writes that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but major opposition parties in the election have since filed petitions to challenge the outcome of the election, accusing INEC of irregularities. Also, they cited issues of electoral violence and voter suppression.

Speaking during a programme on Channels TV, on Sunday, Sagay stated that the electoral exercise portrayed “accuracy and reflection of the feelings of Nigerians”, compared to previous polls held in the country.

According to him, the defeat of APC by the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos in the election was enough confirmation that it was “credible”.

“So, we had good elections in 2011, 2015, and 2019. But in terms of representing or interpreting what Nigerians feel, it [2023] is the best election we have ever had,” Sagay said.

“If you look at the ways things have gone with the BVAS, the very idea that the APC was defeated in Lagos, that should make you realise immediately that these are very credible elections. If you go through the whole country, it is the same sort of accuracy and reflection of the feelings of Nigerians.”