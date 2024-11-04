SAN Condemns Trial Of Some Nigerian Minors; Says Action Undermines Nation’s Justice System

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has frowned at the trial of some Nigerian minors facing charges of mutiny and felonies brought against them by government over their participation in a recent protest against bad governance in Nigeria, describing the action as shame of a nation.

Recall that some 32 Nigerian children were arrested, detained and allegedly tortured for three months at the Police Headquarters, Abuja, over their involvement in a protest against bad governance in Nigeria in August 2024.

Our correspondent writes that the development has continued to attract sharp criticism and condemnation in many quarters.

Reacting to the ugly situation via a statement she signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu, the law professor noted that “Children’s rights are human rights, and Nigerian children’s rights must be respected and upheld.

According to her, “Children who are in conflict with the law should be redirected away from the formal judicial process.

“Recent events have significantly undermined our justice system, representing a clear violation of state, national, regional, and international legal frameworks concerning children’s rights and the justice system.

The former Enugu state commissioner for Women Affairs added that “Children who are alleged to have committed crimes must be kept separate from adults in detention facilities.

She further stressed that their privacy and identities should be protected.

“Detention and trial should only be used as a last resort, and if necessary, a Juvenile Court or Juvenile Judge should handle such proceedings.

“The administration of criminal or the juvenile justice system must ensure a treatment that promotes their sense of dignity and worth, considers their age, and aims at their reintegration into society to assume a constructive role.

“This ugly phenomenon of starving children facing charges of mutiny and treasonable felonies must stop. It shames us as a nation.

“We demand accountability now for those who failed to respect extant laws. A prosecutor should know better and always do the right thing in the temple of justice” Prof Ezeilo stated