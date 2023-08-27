I Did Not Say My Ex-Wife Married Me For Money – Julius Agwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu has refuted reports that he stated that his estranged wife, Ibiere Maclayton, married him because of money.

The African Examiner recalls that a section of the media reported he had hinted in a recent interview that his ex-wife “may have married him primarily for his financial status at the time”.

Reacting to this development, during an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, Julius Agwu denounced the statement.

Daddy Freeze: “They said you said your wife, IB, married you because of money. Please, address that.”

Julius Agwu: “I was interviewed by The Punch. I never said anything like that. I saw that thing recently, Segun Arinze sent it to me.

“I can never debase myself like that. My former wife never married me for any money. And Julius Agwu never said that. She is the mother of my children. I can never say something like that about her.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



