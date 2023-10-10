Sanwo-Olu Swears-In Agoro As 22nd Head Of Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday swore-in Mr Olabode Agoro as the 22nd Head Of Service (HOS) of the Lagos State Civil Service.

56 year-old Agoro is succeeding Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who voluntarily retired in September, after about five years in the saddle, and is now the Private Secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the new HOS, noting that the constitution entrusted the office of the HOS with enormous responsibilities to provide direction and leadership for the public workforce.

He urged Agoro to dedicate himself to the task of governance and work to build on the achievements of his predecessors.

”The Office of the Head of Service, in a cosmopolitan state like Lagos, carries a lot of responsibility. This is so, because government relies significantly on the public service for the implementation of policies and programmes.

”Lagos public service has a great reputation of competence among its peers, but there is still so much to be done to continuously raise the bar of professionalism, and to ensure prompt, effective and efficient service delivery that meets global standards.

”Given the high expectations of our citizens, this is the task that our new Head of Service must completely dedicate himself to as he takes on the huge responsibility of providing direction and leadership to the most vibrant and progressive public service in the country.

”I have no doubt about his capability to lead the Civil Service, and to build on the legacy and achievements of his predecessors.

”My confidence and trust are predicated on his exemplary contributions, remarkable dedication and his professionalism. Agoro has displayed these attributes over the years as a public servant,” the governor said.

He said that his administration recognised the important role public service played in the governance and delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

Sanwo-Olu said that this was the rationale for constantly prioritising the welfare of civil servants.

According to him, the government raised workers’ salaries in January by 20 per cent, which is above what is obtainable in other states, to cater for their welfare.

He said that his administration procured and made staff buses available to transport workers to and from work, thereby reducing their transportation costs, due to the current economic situation.

Sanwo-Olu said his government had ensured that housing slots were reserved for civil servants in housing projects undertaken in the state.

He said that Muri-Okunola’s tenure as HOS was marked by significant success in the implementation of his administration’s development agenda.

The governor, therefore, urged the new HOS and civil servants to join hands with his government, as it set out to surpass expectations in ground-breaking and milestone achievements across the pillars of T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda.

”Agoro’s journey has been marked by diligence, integrity and a deep love for Lagos and our people. As you take on this new role, please know that you carry the hopes and aspirations of many.

”You must succeed. On our part, be assured of our full support towards easing the tasks and the challenges ahead of you. I wish you success and pray that you will lead the Lagos State Public Service to new heights of excellence,” he said.

Giving his vote of assurance, Agoro said that he inherited ”a fantastic, vibrant public service” from his predecessor, pledging to build on the legacy bequeathed to him.

The new HOS hailed Sanwo-Olu for prioritising workers’ welfare.

”My assumption of office as the 22nd Head of Service will bring about new opportunities for the civil servants. Their welfare and working environment will be paramount,” he pledged.

Before his appointment as HOS, Agoro was the longest serving Permanent Secretary, supervising the Lagos State Government Lands Bureau.

He also served as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Land Matters to former Gov. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





