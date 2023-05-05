Second Batch Of Sudanese Evacuees Arrives In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The second batch of Sudanese evacuees have arrived in Nigeria on Friday afternoon.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 3 pm with about 130 persons aboard the Tarco Airline aircraft. There were 128 females and two males.

The returnees were received by government officials and others.

Earlier, the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) tweeted about their arrival.

It said the flight “left Port Sudan International Airport today, 5th May 2023, at 8:00 am local time, with 130 Nigerian nationals (Evacuees) 128 females and 2 males.

“Estimated time of arrival Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB)= 2hrs 50 min. Stopover: 1 hrs in Juba JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min. The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 2:30 pm to 3 pm.”

The first batch of Nigerian evacuees from the war-torn North African country arrived in the country late Wednesday.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouk; the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; and the Director General of the National Management Emergency Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha, were at the airport to receive them.

