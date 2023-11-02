Senate Approves $7.8bn, €100m In FG’s Borrowing Plan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has approved the sums of 7.8 billion dollars and 100 million euros in President Bola Tinubu’s proposed 2022–2024 borrowing plan.

The President had written to the Senate requesting consideration and early approval of the 2022-2024 External Borrowing Plan to ensure prompt implementation of projects.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday also announced Tinubu’s request for confirmation of the Nomination of the 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the constitution, with the Senate commencing their screening.

The Senate also approved the appointment of seven of the nominees of President Tinubu as Residents Electoral Commissioners.

The nominees approved are Mr Etekamba Umoren – Akwaibom; Mr Isha Ehimeakne from Edo; Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola- Ekiti; Mr Abubakar Ahmed – Gombe; Shehu Wahab – Kwara; Aminu Idris – Nasarawa; Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq – Niger.

The remaining three nominees were not present for screening.





