Unknown Gunmen Strike Again In Imo, Kill APC Chieftain, Abduct Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The current alarming insecurity in Imo state has continued unabated as unknown gunmen killed the ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Umuchoke ward in Okwe in the Onuimo Council area of the State

This is happening less than one week after unknown armed men kidnapped and later beheaded the Transition local government Chairman of Ideato North Local government area of the state.

The late APC Chieftain, Mr. Christian Ihim was kidnapped alongside five others on Tuesday in the community after which he was killed by the criminal elements.

It was gathered that the attackers shot repeatedly into the air forcing the villagers to flee the locality.

Apart from killing the APC chieftains, the gunmen also invaded a neighboring community called Okwelle where they also kidnapped a female member of the APC identified as Onyinyechi Egenti.

The slain chairman is said to be a former aide of the immediate past national Organizing secretary of APC, Emma Ibediro.

Onuimo has been under attack by unknown Gunmen who have been terrorizing the locality.

It would be recalled that On December 15, gunmen killed the Labour Party candidate for the Onuimo LGA state House of Assembly election, Christopher Elehu, after burning down his house in Okwe community