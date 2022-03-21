(JUST IN) : Obiano Regains Freedom After Five Days In EFCC Detention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that former Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail.

Obiano, who is under investigation for N42 billion fraud, has been in the EFCC custody since Thursday when he was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, while attempting to leave for the United States hours after handing over to his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

But speaking to journalists on the sideline of the 5th Annual General Assembly meeting of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa in Abuja on Monday, Bawa explained that the commission was waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions.

Asked why the commission had kept the former governor in its custody, beyond the period allowed by the constitution, Bawa said, “Nothing political about the arrest of the former Anambra State Governor, Wille Obiano. He has been granted bail.”

The anti-graft agency boss insisted that there was nothing political about Obiano’s investigation.

“There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for.

“We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crimes and we link it up together and then we go to court.

“That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do.

“We have been accused of media trial. But we will continue to do our investigations professionally, ” Bawa said.