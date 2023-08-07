Senator Adeola’s Aide Found Dead With Gunshot Wound

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Adeniyi Sanni, a senior aide to a serving federal lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola, has been found dead with gunshot wound.

Sanni’s remains were found in Lagos State on Saturday, said a spokesman for the Senator, Kayode Odunaro.

Hundeyin said no arrest has been made but investigation has commenced into the killing of the lawmaker’s aide.

“Information available to the bereaved Senator in Abuja indicates that Mr. Sanni was stopped at a checking point around Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by security agents,” Odunaro said in a statement.

“He was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through his wife who sent all the documents to his phone WhatsApp. It was gathered that the wife called a while later and the late Mr. Sanni told her they are still checking the vehicle’s paper.

“His apprehensive wife later called on Mr. Sanni’s associates to say he could no longer reach her husband on phone necessitating the mobilization of a search party.

“She was later called by passersby through the Next of Kin phone number on her husband’s driver’s license that the body of Mr. Sanni was dumped around Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi with gunshot wound.”

Odunaro said the Senator was “shocked beyond words and devastated by the news of this sad incident, as Mr. Sanni was his close aide for over two decades”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



