Senator Ashiru Replaces Umahi As Deputy Senate Leader

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced during plenary on Wednesday that Senator Lola Ashiru is now the new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

Ashiru, who represents Kwara North at the red chamber, replaces Senator Dave Umahi, who has been appointed as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ashiru was previously the Deputy Whip of the Senate and his former position has now been taken by Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Eebonyi North.

Meanwhile, the nominees for the chairman and secretary of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hammajoda are in the Senate to be screened and confirmed.

This follows their appointment by President Bola Tinubu on October 12, 2023 as chair and secretary to the commission respectively pending Senate confirmation.





