Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, is dead.

The business turned politician died at the age of 52 years in London.

Ubah, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year was billed to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

Ubah, born September 3rd, 1971, served as a Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate till his sudden death in London.