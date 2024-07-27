W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Is Dead

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Saturday, July 27th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, is dead.

The business turned politician died at the age of 52 years in London. 

Ubah, who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year was billed to seek the party’s ticket ahead of the Anambra State governorship election.

Ubah, born September 3rd, 1971, served as a Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate till his sudden death in London.

