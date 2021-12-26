BREAKING: Ex- Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son Inlaw, Nwosu Kidnaped From Church In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tension has gripped resident of Orlu Senatorial district of Imo State, following the kidnap of Son inlaw to immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu, who was reportedly abducted and whisked away by unknown gunmen from the Church in Imo state

Nwosu, who hails from Nkwerre Local government area in Orlu Senatorial district (Imo West )of the state, was a governorship candidate of the All progressive Congress APC during the last general election.

A Source from his Community who craved anonymity said: “Nwosu was kidnapped by gunman from St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre by fully armed gunmen.

According to the Source, after kidnapping him, they put him inside a car booth and drove away.

It was gathered that the gunmen drove him away amid serious shooting .

“No one has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction,” the Source said.

Security details attached to him were said to have watched helplessly as he was being taken away.

Imo state Commissioner for information, Mr. Declan Emelumba has reportedly denied Government involvement.

Efforts by African Examiner to speak with the state police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Mike Abattam, was unsuccessful, as his mobile phone line was switched off as at the time of filing this report